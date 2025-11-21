Double-lane rail expansion progresses, but Saraighat Bridge remains a choke point

Guwahati, Nov 21: Though laying of double lane railway tracks reached Lumding and construction of double lane from Lumding to Furkating via Dimapur is on, the trains will be clogged at the Saraighat bridge as there is only one track on the bridge. This happened because of a lack of foresight during the construction of the Saraighat bridge and the second bridge at Saraighat, which, despite pressure from various organisations, is a road bridge.

For a long period, there was a single-lane track connecting Bongaigaon to the rest of the state, which was a major reason for the delay of movement of goods trains. But things have improved with the Railways constructing a double lane, but the problem will remain, as the trains will be clogged at the Saraighat bridge.

Railway sources told The Assam Tribune that after reaching Lumding, work is on at a fast pace to lay the second line between Lumding and Furkating, and work orders have been passed for the construction of the second lane up to Tinsukia. Electrification has also been done in the entire stretch of the railway track in the State. A second line is also being constructed from New Bongaigaon to Kamakya via Azara, and to avoid elephant hits, the track near the Deepor Beel will be constructed on an elevated corridor.

Despite all the new projects, the lack of a double track on the Saraighat bridge will be a major hiccup. Of course, tenders have been floated for the construction of a new Railway bridge near the Saraighat bridge, but it would take at least five years to complete the job, and till that time, the issue of clogging of trains on Saraighat will remain.

Meanwhile, commenting on the issue, former Indian Railway Service officer Robin Kalita said that during the construction of the Saraighat bridge from 1958 to 1962, the then Chief Engineer in charge of construction, BC Ganguly, had suggested that the bridge should be wide enough to accommodate two broad-gauge lines.

The cost of construction of the bridge was Rs 10.79 crore, and its width could have been increased by spending only Rs 3 crore more. But the Railway Board did not accept the proposal as they were of the view that it would take ages for BG lines to reach Assam.

However, BG lines reached Guwahati in 1984, and for years, Assam and other states of the region have been facing trouble as goods trains are clogged at the Saraighat bridge. The same mistakes were made in the construction of other bridges on the Brahmaputra. When the second Saraighat bridge was constructed, there was a demand for making it a rail cum road bridge, but finally, only a road bridge was constructed. Moreover, the Kolia Bhomora bridge was made into only a road bridge.