Double-engine govt key to Assam’s growth & security: Pabitra Margherita

Jorhat, Mar 27: Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday strongly advocated for the continuation of a BJP-led “double-engine government” in Assam, asserting that such a model is essential for sustained development, economic growth, and security in the state.

Addressing a press conference in Titabor, Margherita said that the people of Assam are once again seeking to repose their faith in the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure long-term progress.

“We are conducting this press briefing to convey a clear message as to why a double-engine government is necessary. Every person in Assam, from villages to towns, wants a government that ensures development and a secure, ‘Viksit Assam’,” he said.

He claimed that the electorate is not inclined to send opposition representatives to Dispur, stressing that people prefer leaders who can work in alignment with the Centre.

“People do not want to send opposition members who may hinder development. They want BJP representatives who can work for the people and ensure that central schemes reach the grassroots,” he added.

Drawing comparisons with opposition-ruled states, the Union Minister alleged that the absence of a double-engine government has adversely impacted the implementation of central schemes and infrastructure projects.

“In West Bengal, despite the Centre sanctioning significant funds amounting to Rs 93 crore, projects have suffered due to lack of coordination. For instance, funds allocated for railway expansion have not been fully utilised, and even land acquisition has not progressed. Similarly, in Punjab, despite approval of Rs 10,000 crore for highway expansion, land acquisition remains stalled,” Margherita said.

He further cited the example of healthcare schemes, stating that beneficiaries in some states are not receiving full advantages.

“In states without a double-engine government, schemes like Ayushman Bharat are not reaching people effectively due to administrative hurdles and lack of intent,” he alleged.

Highlighting Assam’s progress, Margherita said the state has witnessed rapid economic growth under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

“Assam has seen significant improvement in per capita income, and even the Reserve Bank has acknowledged the state’s fast-paced economic development,” he noted.

He also pointed to key infrastructure developments, including expanded road networks, bridges over the Brahmaputra, elevated corridors, and the introduction of semiconductor-related projects.

“These achievements reflect what a coordinated effort between the Centre and state can deliver,” he said.

Referring to the previous Congress regime, Margherita accused it of widespread corruption and inefficiency.

“There was a time when people had to pay money to secure jobs. Those were dark chapters in Assam’s history. Today, under Himanta Biswa Sarma’s leadership, governance has become transparent and development-oriented,” he asserted.

Reiterating his appeal, the Union Minister said, “For long-term development, growth, and a secure future, Assam needs a double-engine government. We seek the blessings and mandate of the people to continue this journey of transformation.”