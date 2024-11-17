Doomdooma tea workers block NH-37 over attack on garden official

Doomdooma, Nov 17: The irate labourers of the Raidang Tea Estate of MK Shah Export Ltd situated at Doomdooma blocked the NH-37 at Hansara under Doomdooma PS demanding immediate arrest of the culprits who were involved in the attack of an assistant manager of the said garden on Friday evening.

According to information, some unidentified miscreants physically assaulted Rajiv Thapa, an assistant manager of Raidang Tea Estate here when he was going from the office to his bungalow. Alleging police inaction against the culprits, the labours blocked the NH-37 at Hansara on Friday morning. Later, police and civil officials pacified the mob by assuring them that the culprits would be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, due to deterioration of the law-and-order situation in the garden which put the safety and security of the garden executives at risk and which has become a matter of serious concern for the management, the manager of the garden has issued a pre- lockout notice on Friday.

In the notice it has been mentioned that on November 2 last, armed miscreants forcibly entered into the factory premises of the TE at about 2.30 am with a lorry and attempted to loot around 3,000 kg of made tea from the factory which was intercepted by the factory assistant manager, Rupjyoti Hazarika. Unexpectedly, one of the miscreants snatched away Hazarika's mobile phone and threatened him. Fearing for his life, Hazarika tried to take shelter at the guest house but he was not allowed to enter the guest house premises.

The notice also stated that in another incident, two unknown assailants who were on a motorcycle attacked the assistant manager Rajiv Thapa at around 7:15 pm on November 15 while he was proceeding to his bungalow from the garden office. The assailants hit Thapa in the head causing serious bodily injuries necessitating his immediate hospitalisation.

Stating that the above incidents have put the garden executives into severe fear and have totally vitiated the working atmosphere in the garden, the management also mentioned in the notice that unless immediate measures are taken to ensure the safety and security of the garden executives, it would be practically impossible to carry on the operations of the garden under the prevailing circumstances.

If such incidents continue in the garden the management will be compelled to withdraw all its executives from the garden immediately and without further notice which would eventually led to closure of operations, the notice further stated.