Doomdooma: Effigies of Amit Shah, Arjun Munda burnt by AMSU

Doomdooma, Aug 19: The All Moran Students' Association (AMSU) today burnt the effigies of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda in front of the ASTC Bus Stand, Doomdooma.

The members of AMSU demanded ST status for the Moran community and to grant them an autonomous council under the 6th Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The AMSU also demanded immediate rehabilitation of the 24 flood affected families of No-3 Kordoiguri Goriyating village. They further demanded to settle the border dispute between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and to issue PRC to the Moran community people living in Arunachal Pradesh.