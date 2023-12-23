‘Don’t wish Assam to end up in horrible situation like in the past’: DGP

Guwahati, Dec 23: The war of words between the Director General of Assam Police (DGP) GP Singh and the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) does not seem to end as the former has stated that the people of Assam do not wish to end in a horrible situation like in the past.

While speaking to the media on Friday, GP Singh asserted that the Assam Police is committed to protecting the people of the state and will take action against anyone who attempts to obstruct developmental growth.

He said, “In Assam, we have liberated one lakh bighas of land that had been illegally encroached upon by individuals of Bangladeshi descent in around two and a half years. People threatening us from the Myanmar camp once tented in Bangladesh and caused havoc in the state. Moreover, as per our inputs, they still have relatives in Bangladesh. The people of Assam must examine whether greater policing supplied by us is preferable to a separatist organization camping in Myanmar.”

The DGP stated that Assam Police will operate within the parameters of the Constitution and eliminate all threats to the state.