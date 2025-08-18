'Don’t shut doors on youth': AASU opposes hiring retired faculty in model colleges

Guwahati, Aug 17: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has strongly opposed the state government’s decision to appoint retired teachers in newly planned model colleges across Assam.

The Union’s position was announced during a special meeting held with nine state-level teachers’ organisations at a city hotel on Sunday.

“The government must withdraw its decision to appoint retired teachers in model colleges. If at all required, they may be engaged as mentors or visiting faculty, but not as full-time teachers,” said AASU president Utpal Sarma.

Sarma highlighted that qualified youth must be given priority. “Teachers with 8–10 years of experience are no less competent. The government should create posts of Assistant Professors in these institutions and appoint qualified unemployed youth instead,” he added.

The student body reiterated that hiring retired teachers is “unjust” and deprives thousands of educated unemployed youth of opportunities.

It urged the government to create avenues for the younger generation rather than “shutting the doors on them.”

The Union also demanded that new recruits be offered permanent appointments with salaries as per UGC norms, instead of being placed on a three-year probation period.

It further called for the appointment of special academic officers for IQAC and NAAC-related work in the colleges.

AASU general secretary Samiran Phukan stated that all resolutions passed during the meeting would be formally submitted to the state government.

The decision to adopt a hybrid staffing model in state's newly planned Adarsh Mahavidyalayas was announced by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on July 21.

According to the Minister, the model will comprise retired teachers and professors, while the remaining half would be made up of newly recruited faculty.

While making the announcement, Pegu had said that the retired faculty members - appointed for a period of three to four years - would offer leadership and institutional grounding during the formative years of these colleges.