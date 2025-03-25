DoNER released 16% of sanctioned funds for 27 projects in state since 2017-18: MoS

Guwahati, March 25: Projects under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), aimed at strengthening critical infrastructure in Assam, is facing significant delays due to inadequate fund disbursement, raising concerns over project implementation.

Of the total Rs 1,223.49 crore sanctioned for 27 projects across key sectors since 2017-18, only Rs 206.88 crore—just 16.91%—has been released so far by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

This was revealed by Minister of State for DoNER, Sukanta Majumdar, in a written reply to Deputy Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi.

A report presented in the Lok Sabha detailed the allocation across various sectors, including education, health, water supply, and power.

Education, which accounts for the highest number of projects under the scheme—19 in total—had Rs 881.08 crore sanctioned, but has received only Rs 101.68 crore.

Health and water supply, with three projects each, have received Rs 61.96 crore and Rs 35.51 crore, respectively, out of their approved amounts of Rs 149.18 crore and Rs 90.76 crore.

The power sector, with a single project, has seen Rs 7.73 crore disbursed out of the Rs 30.54 crore sanctioned, while the entire Rs 71.93 crore set aside for miscellaneous projects remains unreleased.

Majumdar, in his response, stated that the execution of these projects depends on several factors, including geographical challenges, statutory clearances, and financial closures.

“These 27 projects in Assam, sanctioned under NESIDS, are at various stages of implementation. Their timelines depend on multiple factors such as statutory approvals, financial closures, and regional challenges,” his reply said.

The Minister also assured that project progress is being closely monitored by officials from MDoNER, the North Eastern Council, and Field Technical Support Units (FTSUs).

Earlier, Jorhat MP Gogoi had sought details from the Ministry on the number of projects sanctioned, the funds allocated, and whether delays were hampering execution.

He had also asked about the steps taken by the Centre to ensure timely completion.