Doctors' role crucial to build scientific temperament in society: Sonowal

Dibrugarh, Nov. 4: Union Minister of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) Sarbananda Sonowal, on Sunday, interacted with the student community as he attended the 78th foundation day of Assam Medical College & Hospital in Dibrugarh as the chief guest.

Speaking to the young minds of the Assam Medical College, the Union minister said the role played by any doctor is crucial to build scientific temperament in the society. “It is a matter of immense pride that the rich legacy of the Assam Medical College is in safe hands of all of you to further this temperament while enriching the lives of people, both physically as well as mentally," Sonowal said.

He further said the prowess of the medical community as well as that of the scientists proved essential to thwart the threat that the Covid-19 posed. While the vaccination healed people, the selfless service by doctors proved crucial to heal the community, he added.

"Today, the talent of doctors of India is top notch when it comes to clinical excellence. The rapid growth of medical tourism is a testament to this. While we excel at contemporary medicine practice, our age-old traditional medicinal systems have proven effects on healing the health and mind," he said.

India's biggest soft power export to the world is yoga that has been healing the health and mind of all of humanity, the Union minister said, adding that the country was able to integrate the best of traditional medicine with that of modern medicine in order to provide a holistic treatment and provide for a complete wellbeing.

"The legacy of Assam Medical College must be honed to support our talent pool to become world class doctors and researchers. Apart from the Assam government's commitment of Rs 300 crore to improve the infrastructure, as an MP of Dibrugarh, I shall definitely add to this in order to elevate the AMC as a leading centre of care and healing in the region" he said.

"The Assam Medical College is the pride of Dibrugarh, the pride of Assam and the pride of the Northeast. You shall continue to inspire generations and heal humanity," the Union minister said.

The event at the AMCH was also attended by State minister Bimal Borah; Rajya Sabha member Rameswar Teli; MLA Bolin Chetia; Dibrugarh mayor Dr Saikat Patra; AMCH Principal Prof Sanjeeb Kakati; Vice Principal Dr Reema Nath, and other dignitaries.





- Staff Correspondent