Doctors must prescribe what’s stocked in govt hospitals: Health Minister

Silchar, Feb 2: State Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Irrigation Department Ashok Singhal on Friday requested the doctors' fraternity of the state not to recommend or prescribe medicines to patients that are not enlisted in the Essential Drug List (EDL).

Talking to the media after reviewing the health infrastructure of Cachar district and the pace of progress of healthcare initiatives at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital as a part of his two-day visit to Barak Valley, the Minister of Health said, "During my visit to Sribhumi district, I have received complaints about certain medicines prescribed to patients by doctors, which are not available at the district civil hospitals or government pharmacies.

A journalist, during the media interaction at the Cachar DC office, had also raised a similar issue. We must maintain a pro-patient approach.

Therefore, I urge all government doctors to prescribe or provide generic medicines available in government health centres and hospitals so that patients can avail them. The list of available medicines will be put up at all hospitals," the minister said.

He gave clear instructions to the Cachar district commissioner, Mridul Yadav, and the joint director of health services, Cachar, Dr. Sivananda Roy, to look into the issue.

Further, the minister informed that from now onwards, patients who face such a crisis regarding non-availability of medicines prescribed by doctors at the hospital can reach out to him through a WhatsApp number, 9864541430, along with photos of relevant prescriptions.

"While we are laying major thrusts in strengthening the health infrastructure of the state, we also urge people to maintain a healthy and disease-free lifestyle, which will enable them to engage in productive activities," the minister maintained.

Earlier, in a high-level review meeting at the new conference hall of the Cachar district commissioner's office, the minister assessed the progress of ongoing healthcare projects and directed officials to focus on improving infrastructure and enhancing medical accessibility, particularly for underprivileged communities.

Key discussions in the meeting included the Wage Compensation Scheme for pregnant women labourers of tea garden areas, MMR and IMR review, and strategies to combat Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs). He reiterated the government's commitment to providing the necessary resources to strengthen healthcare facilities in the district.