Doctor’s late arrival at Digboi Health Centre sparks public outrage

Margherita, May 18: An uproar ensued at Digboi Community Health Centre on Friday after a doctor allegedly arrived an hour late for his duty, leaving a critically ill patient unattended for that duration.

The incident unfolded when a student suffering from a breathing problem was admitted to the health centre at 2 p.m., and she was left without any medical attention until 3 p.m.

According to sources, the doctor identified as Dr. Jitumoni Deori was supposed to begin his shift at 2 p.m., but he did not arrive until an hour later.

Upon his arrival, the doctor was confronted by the teachers regarding his identity and for arriving late. However, the teachers claimed that the doctor responded arrogantly, further aggravating the situation. A journalist present at the scene who inquired about the delay was also met with rude remarks by the doctor.

Meanwhile, there have been accusations that Dr. Deori frequently arrives late and has a history of mistreating patients and their families.

In response to the incident, Dr. Deori issued an apology for his rude behaviour. The health centre’s administration is yet to make any formal statement regarding the incident, but the public calls for immediate action to address the staffing issues and ensure such incidents do not occur in the future.