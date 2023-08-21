85 years of service to the nation
Assam

Doctor mysteriously found dead inside home in Assam

By The Assam Tribune
Doctor mysteriously found dead inside home in Assam
Guwahati, August 21: In an unfortunate incident, a doctor was allegedly found dead inside his residence in Tezpur town of Assam on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dr Raunak Prajapati who hailed from Rajasthan and was living with his parents in Kachari village.

Dr Prajapati was working at Misamari Sub Health Centre and his body was found during a morning check-in.

It is suspected that Raunak allegedly died by suicide.

The Assam Tribune


