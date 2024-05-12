86 years of service to the nation
Assam

Doctor dies by suicide in Guwahati, Family suspects love affair
Guwahati, May 12: In a shocking incident, a female medical professional died by suicide in Guwahati.

The tragic incident unfolded in the city’s Lokhra locality.

As per sources, the deceased hailing from Assam’s Pathsala was working at a private hospital in the city.

Following the incident, the district magistrate and Basistha police reached the scene and sent the body to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for a post-mortem.

Meanwhile, the deceased family suspected that she took the extreme step due to a love affair.

The unfortunate incident left the deceased’s loved ones in great shock.

