DMC begins demolition of unauthorised building in Dibrugarh after fatal mishap

Dibrugarh, Dec 4: Acting against a grave violation of construction norms, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation (DMC) on Wednesday initiated the demolition of an unauthorized multi-storeyed RCC (G+4) under-construction building in Loharpatty using nothing more than hammers and chisels, leaving onlookers astonished at the painstaking process.

The action comes in the aftermath of a heart-breaking incident which occurred on November 19, when 52-year-old Salma Begum, an immediate neighbour, lost her life after a portion of construction material from the building crashed down on her. Her sudden death triggered outrage and shock among locals, prompting authorities to speed up their response.

According to municipal officials, the building owned by Yunus Khan was constructed on 7.75 lessa of land in Ward No. 10 without permission and in blatant violation of the Assam Unified Building Construction Regulation Bye- Laws, 2022. The structure had reportedly bypassed every required safety and regulatory measure.

DMC authorities stated in an order that the building was found to be structurally unsafe, posing an imminent risk of collapse even under normal conditions, and especially during any natural disaster. Its continued existence, they warned, endangered the lives of residents in the densely populated locality.

“In view of the extreme risk posed by this illegal construction, immediate demolition was necessary for the safety of the public and the municipality has done the right thing in going for demolition,” said Samsun Nahar Hussain Ahmed, the local Ward Commissioner.

As the slow, manual demolition progressed, the residents of Loharpatty grew increasingly emotional, demanding justice for the late Salma Begum. They urged the state government to ensure proper compensation and support for her bereaved family, calling her death a preventable tragedy caused by blatant negligence. Mahtab Miya, son of the deceased Salma Begum, too demanded justice for his mother.

The demolition drive was carried out under strict supervision, with representatives from the district administration, police, APDCL, and SDRF personnel present at the site to ensure safety and maintain order.





By

Staff Reporter