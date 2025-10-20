Diwali puja begins at Nalbari’s 10th-century Balilecha temple; festivities low-key

Nalbari, Oct 20: The historic Balilecha Sri Sri Kali Devalaya in Nalbari district has begun its two-day annual Kali Puja, a key religious observance at the ancient shrine believed to date back to the 10th century.

Regarded as one of Assam’s prominent Shakti Peeths and considered a sister-shrine to the Kamakhya Temple, the temple drew a large turnout of devotees from Sunday morning.





Devotees lighting earthen lamps

Temple authorities said rituals and offerings commenced early Sunday and will continue into Monday night, with the main puja and animal sacrifices scheduled around midnight.

“This puja is performed once a year on the occasion of Diwali. Keeping in mind the prevailing grief across Assam, this year we have limited entertainment programmes and are focusing mainly on spiritual observances,” said a member of the temple management committee.

Officials noted that the night-long rituals, including special prayers and offerings, will continue until early Tuesday morning.





Devotional songs performance at the temple

The committee also announced a cultural event for Tuesday evening to pay tribute to late cultural icon Zubeen Garg, featuring performances by Shekhar Jyoti Das, Priti Lekha Barman and a Guwahati-based band.

Archaeological accounts indicate the Balilecha Devalaya hosts an 18-inch idol of Goddess Kali made of Asta Dhatu (eight-metal alloy) inside its sanctum.

The shrine is located about 7 km south-east of Nalbari town, on the banks of the Pagaldia River.

With its striking resemblance to the trio of temples, namely Shivadol, Devidol and Vishnudol in Sivasagar, the Balilecha temple continues to serve as a major centre of faith in Lower Assam.