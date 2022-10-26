Diwali crackdown: Gambling points busted in Dima Hasao

Haflong, Oct 26: Based on complaints and information by concerned people of Dima Hasao, Deputy Commissioner Nazreen Ahmed, launched a massive drive against gambling in Haflong Town and adjoining areas and also instructed Superintendent of Police Mayank Kumar, to firmly act against this illegal traits in the name of Diwali festival.

Locals and social organisations alleged that the illegal gambling in the area led to the misuse of time and money of young people, whilst polluting the moral fabric of the society.



DC Nazreen Ahmed in close coordination with SP Mayank Kumar have busted atleast around 6 such groups and arrested them last night on October 24.

