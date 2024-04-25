District judicial court in Chirang acquits five accused in brutal murder case of 2014

Chirang, April 25: The District Judicial Court in Chirang has acquitted five individuals accused of the brutal murder of a schoolgirl in Assam’s Chirang district. The acquitted individuals include Nembrat Borgayari, Anan Brahma, Lebou Basumatary, Dhananjay Daimary and Soumkhour Basumatary.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was allegedly, murdered in front of her family and villagers by members of NDFB(S) in 2014. She was targeted due to suspicion of being a police informant.

Notably, four other accused in the murder case, namely Bishnu Goyari alias G Bidai, Lachit Narzary, Budha Muchahary, and Binod Muchahary alias Batha, await judgment as the court has not yet reached a decision in their cases.

The case, initially investigated by Chirang Police, was later handed over to the CID by the Assam Government. The CID charge sheet implicated the nine men, leading to a trial that has been ongoing in court until Tuesday, when the verdict was delivered.

In 2014, the incident garnered attention when NDFB(S) leader G Bidai, along with Batha and several armed cadres, shot the class 10 student.

Following the tragic event, the Assam government, under the leadership of the former CM Tarun Gogoi, announced a bravery award of Rs 20 lakh for the victim’s family.

According to clause 9.4 of the BTS Accord, “Criminal cases registered against members of NDFB factions for non-heinous crimes shall be withdrawn by Government of Assam as per procedure established by law. Criminal cases registered in connection with heinous crimes shall be reviewed case by case according to the existing policy on the subject.”

However, questions linger regarding the fate of the leaders and members of the former NDFB (S), especially in light of the BTR agreement.