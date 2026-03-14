District administration cracks down on misuse of domestic LPG in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh, March 14: The Dibrugarh district administration has prohibited the use of domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes across the district with immediate effect, citing concerns over illegal diversion and misuse by business establishments.

The order was issued by the District Magistrate (DM) after receiving reports that domestic LPG cylinders meant for household consumption are allegedly being used by commercial establishments such as restaurants, hotels, dhabas, caterers, tea stalls and street food vendors.

According to the district administration, domestic LPG cylinders are supplied at subsidised rates exclusively for household cooking purposes.

Their use for commercial activities constitutes a violation of the provisions of the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (Regulation of Supply and Distribution) Order, 2000, issued under the Essential Commodities Act, 1955.

Officials stated that the unauthorised diversion of domestic LPG cylinders not only violates legal provisions but also leads to an artificial shortage for genuine domestic consumers, thereby adversely affecting public interest.

The order has strictly directed all restaurants, hotels, dhabas, caterers, tea stalls, street food vendors and other commercial establishments operating within the district not to use domestic LPG cylinders for cooking or any other commercial activities.

Instead, such establishments must use commercial LPG cylinders obtained through authorised distributors in accordance with prescribed norms.

The order further stated that any person or establishment found using domestic LPG cylinders for commercial purposes will face strict action.

This may include seizure of the cylinders, prosecution and other penal measures under the Essential Commodities Act and other applicable laws.

To ensure strict implementation of the directive, the district administration has instructed the Assam Police, including the Senior Superintendent of Police, as well as assistant commissioners, circle officers, executive magistrates, officials of the Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Department, municipal authorities and other enforcement agencies to carry out regular checks and ensure compliance with the order.

In addition, LPG distributors operating within the district have been directed to ensure that domestic cylinders are not supplied for commercial use and to report any such misuse to the district administration.

The order has come into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further directives are issued by the authorities.

Sivasagar correspondent adds: Sivasagar District Commissioner Mridul Yadav, at a meeting held in Sukapha Bhawan on Thursday, warned against disseminating false information regarding shortages of petroleum products in the district in the wake of the escalating geopolitical situation in the Middle East.

Yadav took stock of the LPG and petroleum stock and distribution network in the district with officers and distributors concerned.

The District Commissioner said there is no shortage of LPG, petrol or diesel in the district till now, and the departments concerned were asked to keep a strict vigil over supply and distribution of the products so that no unscrupulous traders can take advantage of the situation by hiking prices on the pretext of a shortage in supply.

Papori Chetia, Senior Superintendent of Police, Chandana Jahnavi, Assistant Commissioner, Anwesa Thakur, District In-Charge Officer of Food & Civil Supplies, officials of Indian Oil Corporation Limited, and distributors were present at the meeting.

Morigaon correspondent adds: The Morigaon district administration has clarified that rumours circulating on social media about a possible shortage of domestic LPG cylinders in the district are completely baseless. In an official statement issued today, the administration said there is adequate stock of domestic LPG available across the district.

The administration also dismissed claims that global geopolitical developments might affect LPG supply, stating that such reports are unfounded.

Meanwhile, a meeting with LPG distributors of the district was held at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s office to review the situation.

The meeting was chaired by District Commissioner Anamika Tewari. Tewari warned that strict legal action will be taken against any gas agency or individual found creating an artificial shortage or engaging in black marketing.