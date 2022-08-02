84 years of service to the nation
Assam

'Distortion' of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action

By The Assam Tribune
Distortion of Bihu dance sparks controversy, Bihu Kristi Parishad demands action
Source: Twitter 

Guwahati, Aug 2: Bihu dance presented to welcome Maldives President in Delhi has sparked controversy, as the dance form was performed in a "distorted" manner.

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih who arrived in New Delhi on Monday was accompanied by a high-level official and business delegation. To welcome the delegation, Bihu dance was performed, however, the performance did not go down well with the people of Assam, as it was presented in 'a distorted manner'.

The Bihu Kristi Parishad, Assam in a press conference demanded stringent action against the event organisers for presenting Bihu in a 'distorted' manner in the international context.


The council's spokesperson Dr Deepen Das and advisor Bhaben Duvari called it an unfortunate incident. "Bihu was performed in a distorted manner at Panam airport to welcome the Maldives Head of State. None of the gestures, costumes or instruments used were similar to the dance performance and it is an insult to the cultural aspects of the State," said the council.

Actress Meenu Bania was also present at the press conference.

The council further called on the State government to investigate the matter and demanded stringent action against the organisers responsible for the same.

The council further stated that Bihu should be inculcated in textbooks and a censor board should be established for the same.

It also said that such manipulation will not be tolerated and the Assam government should ramp up efforts to create a censor board for Bihu as none of the features of the traditional dance form was reflected in the event of international importance.

