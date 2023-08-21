Disgruntled Assam BJP leader Rajen Gohain to meet Amit Shah

New Delhi, August 21: Following his resignation from his cabinet rank post in protest against the delimitation process in Assam, BJP veteran and former MP Rajen Gohain will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday.

Gohain, who had served as Minister of State in the first Narendra Modi government, has refuted the claims that he had been called by the Union Home Minister.

“The Chief Minister (Himanta Biswa Sarma) called me seven times. He requested me to call Amit Shah. I told him that I don’t have the Union Home Minister’s number. Then Sarma gave me Shah’s phone number and I spoke to him," Gohain told reporters in the national capital.

“The Union Home Minister was keen to have a conversation with me. As per his wish, I have come here,” the BJP leader said.

On August 18, Gohain resigned from his position as chairperson of the cabinet-level Assam Food and Civil Supplies Corporation Limited after voicing his displeasure over the recent delimitation procedure that led to portions of the Nagaon parliamentary constituency being included in the recently created Kaziranga Lok Sabha seat.

The veteran BJP leader had represented the Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency since 1999, winning four consecutive terms up until 2014 before being refused the party's ticket in 2019.

Taking a swipe at Sarma, Gohain said on August 18: “The delimitation was done under the Chief Minister’s supervision. I told him repeatedly that the way it has been done, Nagaon would become an easy seat for Badruddin Ajmal’s AIUDF party.

"But he did not listen to me, rather the Chief Minister has given this seat to Ajmal.”