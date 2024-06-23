Disconnected: Villagers in Moran climb trees for better network

Dibrugarh, June 23: At a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government is vouching for Digital India, how would you feel if you had to sit under a tree just to talk to someone over the phone because you were unable to find a better network in your entire village?

In this digital age, it is quite difficult to live without a mobile phone in a household. From schoolchildren to teachers, from every government department to housewives, without a mobile phone, everything seems dysfunctional. Almost every household, including those in remote areas, has at least one mobile phone.

Amidst this, the villagers of Goroimari village in Assam’s Moran are living in a deadlock. Despite having mobile phones, they have to rush to find a network to make any emergency phone calls or send photos or videos. Youths are often seen sitting on the branches of trees while making phone calls.

The villagers allege that they do not get network coverage from any of the telecom providers, including Jio, Airtel, and BSNL, among others, in Goroimari village. The mobile recharges they make also go to waste.

They further allege that they had already filed an application with the Dibrugarh district commissioner’s office to improve the network service in the village; however, the telecom providers have paid no heed to their pleas.

They urged the telecom providers to make arrangements to improve the network in the area.