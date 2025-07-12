Disaster-resilient infrastructure key to Assam’s future, says ASDMA

Guwahati, July 12: The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) organised a contractors’ conclave Guwahati on Friday.

Speaking during the inaugural session, Additional CEO of ASDMA Meenakshi Das Nath emphasised the need for multi-purpose flood shelters in Assam to reduce pressure on the State’s existing relief shelters.

She highlighted that disaster-resilient infrastructure is essential for Assam, and ASDMA, under the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Program (AIRBMP), is actively pursuing this goal.

AIRBMP, supported by the World Bank, aims to enhance Assam’s disaster resilience through a combination of institutional reforms and strategic infrastructure investments.

ASDMA’s core interventions under AIRBMP focus on civil construction for flood preparedness, mitigation, response, and recovery across 11 districts of Assam in the initial phase. Key projects include the construction of new multi-purpose flood shelters, each designed to accommodate up to 500 people during floods and emergencies.

IGP, Civil Defence and Home Guards, Arabinda Kalita stressed the need for improved training facilities to strengthen the disaster response capabilities of SDRF personnel and community volunteers.

ASDMA is also upgrading the Central Training Institute (CTI), Panikhaiti, to support the training of Circle Quick Response Teams (CQRTs) and other first responders. Additionally, Material Banks to store life-saving equipment and Circle Emergency Operation Centres (CEOCs) are being constructed in seven districts, with plans for expansion in all districts.

By

Staff Reporter