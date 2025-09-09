Director of Archaeology seeks action to protect Ahom-era Ligiripukhuri pond in Nazira

Guwahati, Sept 9: In a bid to preserve remnants of the Ahom dynasty, the Directorate of Archaeology, Assam, has urged Sivasagar district administration to immediately halt ongoing "construction and alleged vandalism" at the historic Ligiripukhuri pond.

In a letter addressed to the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner, Director of Archaeology, Deepi Rekha Kouli, informed of various illegal activities around the area.

According to the letter, an investigation by the archaeological directorate exposed 1st Assam Police Battalion had drilled a pipeline through the embankment of the historic tank for drinking water.

In addition, the reported grievance revealed local residents installing pipelines to draw water for household purposes. Officials warned that such unauthorised interventions undermine and threaten the structural integrity and historical essence of the site.

Kouli highlighted that while the Ligiripukhuri is not officially a protected monument, there is a need for its conservation as it falls under the ambit of the Assam Ancient Monuments and Records Rules, 1959 and 1964.

The concerns had reportedly reached the Directorate through a complaint filed by leader of opposition (LoP) Debabrata Saikia in September after locals raised their voice against illegal construction activities damaging the embankments of the pond.

Ligiripukhuri, situated in Nazira, it is believed to date back to the Ahom era, between 1228 and 1826. The dynasty is credited with constructing several tanks, ponds and architectural sites that continue to remind its people of state’s medieval past.

"I therefore, kindly request you to take the necessary steps to stop damage to the embankment at the historic tank 'Ligiripukhuri' for the interest of preservation of the cultural heritage of Assam," the director added.

The order stresses over the need for stricter and stronger measures for the protection of invaluable heritage site in the state.

