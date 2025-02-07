Diphu protest: Organisations demand action against illegal settlers

Diphu, Feb 7: A coalition of regional political and social organisations held a sit-in demonstration in front of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) office in Diphu on Thursday.

The protest, led by the All Party Hills Leaders' Conference (APHLC), Autonomous State Demand Committee(ASDC), Karbi Students' Association (KSA), Karbi NimSO Chingthur Asong (KNCA), Autonomous State Demand Committee Youth Front (ASDCYF), and Karbi Anglong Rong Asar Amei (KARAA) sought to bring attention to the urgent need for the protection of land in Karbi Anglong and to address the issue of illegal settlers in the region.

The participants gathered to express their concerns regarding the increasing encroachment on indigenous lands and the implications this has for the cultural and territorial integrity of Karbi Anglong.

They called for immediate action from authorities to safeguard the land rights of indigenous communities and to confront the challenges posed by illegal settlements, which they assert are undermining the region's demographic stability.

Representatives from the protesting organisations emphasised the significance of preserving Karbi Anglong's unique identity and heritage.

They advocated for stricter enforcement of land laws and the implementation of measures designed to prevent further encroachment.

The protestors urged the KAAC and the state government to take decisive actions to resolve the issue and ensure the protection of indigenous rights.

The sit-in demonstration attracted a substantial turnout, with participants from various backgrounds, including students, women and youth, coming together to display their solidarity.

The peaceful protest concluded with a collective appeal to the authorities to address their demands promptly and to uphold the rights of the indigenous population of Karbi Anglong.





By

Correspondent