Diphu-Hamren arterial road in West Karbi Anglong crumbles, commuters at risk

Diphu, Aug 17: The Diphu-Hamren main arterial road at Kherani Chariali, located a mere three kilometres from the office of the Assistant Executive Engineer (PWD), Kherani sub-division in West Karbi Anglong district, is in dilapidated condition, making it unsafe for vehicles and pedestrians.

The roadway is crucial for local accessibility, linking the Donkamokam residence of the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Tuliram Ronghang with Hamren, and the district headquarters. The deteriorated state of the road has made daily commutes a precarious endeavour for residents, students, agricultural workers, small traders, and government personnel alike.

The road delineates the boundary between the Amreng and Kapili Members of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituencies. Locals allege that despite its strategic significance, the roadway is not properly maintained or repaired, leaving it in a concerning state.

Residents have reported that the road had been in poor condition for several months, with uneven surfaces, big potholes, and minimal upkeep. This situation is particularly exacerbated during inclement weather, making travel hazardous, say the local residents. Recently an oil tanker overturned over turned at Kherani Chariali.

Residents informed that the broken road cause significant difficulty for students and office-goers, who often reach their schools and offices late. It is also jeopardizing safety of drivers.

Despite the road’s proximity to the PWD office, and its role in connecting different areas of the district, authorities and elected representatives have come under public scrutiny for inaction. A local trader reliant on the roadway remarked, “This road is a daily nightmare. The hardships faced by students, farmers, and workers are evident, yet there seems to be a lack of concern from the officials. It feels as though our plight is being ignored.”

Residents are calling for immediate repairs to making travelling safe transit on this crucial stretch of the road.





By

Correspondent