Dimasa post-harvest festival ‘Busu’ begins with traditional fervour in Dima Hasao

Haflong, Feb 5: The two-day post-harvest festival of the Dimasa community, ‘Busu’, began on Wednesday with traditional fervour and cultural splendour at Dishru Maloayam, Maibang, in Dima Hasao district.

The opening day witnessed a series of traditional games and sports competitions, folklore performances, and age-old rituals that reflected the rich cultural heritage of the Dimasa people.

Organised with the aim of preserving and promoting Dimasa traditions and passing them on to future generations, the festival saw enthusiastic participation from people across the region.

In the evening, Chief Executive Member of the Dima Hasao Autonomous Council (DHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, formally inaugurated the ‘Baikho’, the traditional dancing hall, in the presence of a large gathering. Addressing the audience, Gorlosa urged the community to safeguard their rituals, customs, and cultural identity, and cautioned against any efforts to dilute or distort traditional practices.

Earlier, president and secretary of the Central Busu Celebration Committee, Monjoy Langthasa and Mohet Hojai, respectively, welcomed the chief guest and attendees, highlighting the significance of Busu in strengthening social harmony and cultural pride.

Adding colour and vibrancy to the celebrations, several dance troupes from Karbi Anglong, Dima Hasao, and other parts of Assam presented captivating traditional dance performances, leaving the audience spellbound.

The souvenir of the celebration committee and one book authored by Sadananda Waibra were released on the occassion.

The festival will continue on Thursday with more cultural programmes, traditional rituals, and community activities, reaffirming the enduring cultural legacy of the Dimasa people.