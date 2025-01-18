Dimasa Heritage Museum received centuries-old 'Mukdung' donated by Meena Hasnu

Diphu, Jan 18: A centuries- old 'mukdung', a traditionally- crafted large clay pot, was recently donated to the Dimasa Heritage Museum by Chandra Subha Hasnu, affectionately known as Meena Hasnu. She is the widow of late Harilal Jigdung, whose roots go back to Amolapatty in Diphu, Karbi Anglong. This specific 'mukdung' serves as a profound emblem of the Dimasa Kachari community's rich and diverse cultural heritage, which has flourished over the centuries.

Meticulously handcrafted from natural, locally-sourced clay, the 'mukdung' is not just a vessel it is a cherished artifact that embodies the very essence of tradition. Serving a critical function in the preservation of 'judima', the community's traditional rice wine, this clay pot has been an integral part of Dimasa celebrations, rituals, and family gatherings. This 'mukdung' bears a remarkable legacy, having been carefully dated to span the years from 1811 to 2025, thus intertwining the lives of generations over a period exceeding 200 years.

The origin of this venerable 'mukdung' can be traced to late Ponmodi Jigdung, the devoted wife of Bakiram Daulagaphu. She became the first person to utilise this remarkable vessel for the preservation of 'judima', bestowing upon it a sense of cultural significance that has endured through the ages.

The responsibility of safeguarding this treasured pot then transitioned to late Maloti Daulagaphu, the wife of Dekaram Hasnu and the mother of Chandra Subha Hasnu. In a commendable effort to honour her family's heritage, Chandra Subha Hasnu meticulously maintained its importance within the customary practices of the Dimasa people.

Beyond its practical utility, the 'mukdung' stands as a testament to the intricately woven traditions of the Dimasa community, where such handmade artifacts are revered not only for their essential functions but also for their ability to encapsulate ancestral pride and cultural identity.

The donation of the 'mukdung' to the Dimasa Heritage Museum is a powerful gesture, symbolising a commitment to preserving its historical and cultural narrative. It highlights the enduring spirit of heritage and the deep-rooted connections within the Dimasa community.

In anticipation of its new home, this artifact is not only viewed as a historical re- minder of the Dimasa people's dedication to their cultural practices but is also expected to ignite inspiration among future generations.

The presence of the 'mukdung' in the museum is expected to encourage young members of the community to cherish, uphold, and actively engage with their unique traditions, thereby ensuring the continuity and vibrancy of their legacy.