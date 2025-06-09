Dima Hasao woman missing in Delhi since June 5; family appeals for help

Haflong, June 9: Rosmita Hojai, a young woman from Hojai village near Sontila, approximately 15 km from Haflong in Dima Hasao, has been missing since June 5 in Delhi. She was last seen heading to her RRB examination and has not been in contact with her family since.

Her sudden disappearance has caused immense distress among her loved ones. According to recent updates, two individuals who were last seen with her after the exam approached Shivpuri Police Station in Uttarakhand, reporting that she had been swept away in a river. The family was informed of this development only on Saturday by the Haflong police.

Meanwhile, her relatives have already left for Uttarakhand in search of answers. Despite this information, Rosmita’s current whereabouts remain unknown.

Her family is reaching out to the public for assistance.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has extended his support to Rosmita’s family, assuring them of all possible assistance in tracing her whereabouts.

Speaking to this correspondent, Rosmita’s mother shared that her daughter had completed her engineering in Haryana and was undergoing APSC coaching in Guwahati. She left for Delhi on June 4 to appear for the RRB examination on June 5. That evening, Rosmita informed her mother that she was returning by train. However, her mother expressed concern, stating that Rosmita had never lied to her before, and her statement about returning by train seemed unusual. She feared that her daughter might have been coerced into making such a statement.