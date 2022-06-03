84 years of service to the nation
Assam

Dima Hasao players shine in International Taekwondo Championship

By The Assam Tribune
Dima Hasao players shine in International Taekwondo Championship
Guwahati, Jun 3: Three taekwondo players from Dima Hasao district in Assam have brought laurels to the State by winning five medals at the Indian Cup Open International Taekwondo Championship which was held at Goa from 31st May to 2nd of June 2022.

Benla Kemprai, aged 16 years, has won two gold and one bronze medal, Nathan M. Darnei, aged 14 years, won a gold medal while 16-year-old Pallavi Handique won one gold and one silver medal.

Dima Hasao's Chief Executive Member Debolal Garlosa congratulated the three players and coaches.


