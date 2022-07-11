Dima Hasao: Nine health workers suspended due to non performance of duty

Guwahati, July 11: Nine health workers including a doctor, of a government-run primary health centre (PHC) in Assam's Dima Hasao district have been suspended due to alleged 'irregularity' and 'negligence' in performing their duties.

The nine workers of the Khepre Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Haflong have been placed under suspension till departmental enquiry is completed.

This comes after a video of a woman bleeding due to labour pain went viral on social media. As per reports, a pregnant woman who went into labour was taken to the said PHC, which was closed. Following the incident the suspension order was issued.

In a letter issued by Dr. Kalpana Kemprai, Joint Director of Health Services of Dima Hasao it has been mentioned that the Khepre PHC was not running regularly and the employees were not performing their duties and responsibilities, hence they have been placed under suspension till a departmental enquiry is completed.

The suspended employees are one MBBS doctor, two pharmacists, four nurses, and two grade IV employees.