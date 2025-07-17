Dima Hasao landslide: 2 dead, 10 feared trapped at road construction site

Haflong, July 17: Two persons were killed and five others sustained injuries in a landslide at a highway construction site at Hangrum Road in Dima Hasao district at around 11 am today.

Rescue operations continued till the time of filing this report as at least 10 others were feared trapped under the debris. Four houses and five shops were also damaged in the incident.

A large section of the hillside collapsed onto the construction site at Hangrum village under Mahur police station area following heavy rainfall since Tuesday night.

Sources said that both the deceased are the workers from the construction team, which is currently building a two-lane road connecting Hangrum to Tamenglong district in Manipur.

The deceased have been identified as Feron Tiga (38) from Kakoi Rajgarh No. 2 village, Lakhimpur and Guajengambe Nriame (65) from Hangrum village.

Among the injured, two persons sustained serious injuries and shifted to Haflong Civil Hospital.

The seriously injured persons are Intingle Nriame (40) and Paurangteutuing Nriame (60). Both are from Hangrum area.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have issued a cautionary advisory, urging commuters and construction workers to avoid the site until further orders.





By

Correspondent