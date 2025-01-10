Dima Hasao illegal mine crisis: Manager arrested, 8 miners still trapped

Haflong, Jan 10: After Another person has been arrested in connection with the illegal coal mine crisis in Dima Hasao’s Umrangso on Friday.

The person identified as Hanan Laskar is the manager of the said coal mine where nine miners were trapped inside on Monday.

The first body was recovered on Wednesday after a rigorous search operation by the rescue teams; however, eight bodies are still trapped inside the coal mine.

The deceased has been identified as Ganga Bahadur Srestha, a miner from Udayapur district, Nepal. The body has been sent for a post-mortem at Haflong, with arrangements being made to return it to the family following all necessary formalities.

So far, no progress has been made, and teams from the Indian Navy, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are working tirelessly to locate the remaining miners.

The coal mine crisis has prompted the opposition to raise concerns over the alleged ongoing illegal mining in the region, demanding strict action against those responsible.

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has called for a high-level investigation into illegal mining activities in the region, alleging the involvement of key political figures in the scandal.

Notably, reports have emerged linking the illegal mine to Kanika Hojai, wife of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member (CEM) Debolal Garlosa.