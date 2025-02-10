Dima Hasao illegal coal mining: KAAC fails to respond to Gauhati HC on action taken

Diphu, Feb. 10: The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), named as a respondent in the ongoing hearing on illegal coal mining in Dima Hasao, has failed to submit its response regarding measures taken to curb unlawful mining activities in the region.

The case, currently under hearing in the Gauhati High Court, is a result of growing concerns about the environmental and human impact of illegal mining in the region.

On February 7, during a hearing, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi and Justice Suman Shyam ordered multiple respondents, including the Assam government and autonomous councils, to file detailed affidavits.

The court's directive follows a recent illegal mining mishap in which about 10 miners were trapped in a rat-hole mine in Dima Hasao's Tin Kilo, highlighting the dangerous practices linked to coal extraction in the region.

The Gauhati High Court had earlier taken suo-motu cognisance of the situation based on media reports and directed the Assam government to submit a detailed affidavit on February 7 outlining the steps being taken to address the illegal mining crisis in Dima Hasao.

While Advocate General Devajit Saikia presented a preliminary affidavit on behalf of the state government and the Directorate of Geology and Mining, the court found the response lacking.

The bench described the affidavit as merely a "prima facie" response and demanded a more detailed report, including long-term preventive strategies. "A detailed plan must be furnished," the bench had said.

Meanwhile, in a parallel development, the court allowed residents affected by the Dima Hasao mining tragedy to intervene in the case, enabling them to actively participate in the proceedings.

The court also expanded the scope of the case by including the Principal Secretary of the NC Hills Autonomous Council as Respondent No. 8.

Notices were issued, and standing counsel RM Das was instructed to accept notice on behalf of the newly added party.

All respondents and interveners have been directed to submit their documents within six weeks, with the next hearing scheduled thereafter.

- By Correspondent