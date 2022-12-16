Dima Hasao: 8th Edition of Falcon festival begins at Umrangso

Haflong, Dec 16: The 8th edition of Falcon Festival began with great enthusiasm at the Golf course near Umrangso in Dima Hasao on Thursday.

Chief Executive Member, N C Hills Autonomous Council Debolal Gorlosa inaugurated the 3-day Falcon Festival, one of the major festivals at Umrangso by lighting the holy lamp as the chief guest of the grand event.

CEM Gorlosa was accompanied by NCHAC Chairperson, Ranu Langthasa, Executive Members Ratan Jarambusa, Nojit Kemprai, Projith Hojai, L Darnei, R. Jeme, Deputy Commissioner, Nazreen Ahmed, SP, Mayenk Kumar, Principal Secretary, Mukut Kemprai, T T Daolagupu, CCF M Tungnung, DFO Tuhin Langthasa and others.

In the program, a documentary on celebrating bio-diversity…Amur falcon in Umrangso and a brochure were released by the Chief Guest.

CCF Tungnung dwelt at length about the efforts of the Forest Department for the conservation and awareness of Falcon and other forest products in Dima Hasao as a result of which the number of Falcons are constantly increasing every year. He also appreciated the NCHAC authority for the support towards the Forest department.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Gorlosa appreciated all the people of Umrangso in particular and of Dima Hasao in general for their support towards the NCHAC in organizing such a grand event- the 8th Edition of Falcon Festival. He further appealed to all those who have contributed a lot to the Falcon conservation while expressing his happiness in the increase of Falcon visiting Umrangso.

Joshringdao Phonglo, Convener, Falcon Festival Organising Committee in his welcome speech appreciated all the public who have always been supporting for conservation of Falcons.

Earlier, the Chief Guest was felicitated with a beautiful memento and 'rihsa' and all the guests were felicitated with traditional 'rihsa'.

This was followed by traditional dances by several groups from different communities.