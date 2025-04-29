Dilip Saikia, Gaurav Gogoi lead rival rallies in Jorhat before May 2 polls

Jorhat, April 29: The BJP, continuing its panchayat poll campaign by bringing in top leaders of the party to Jorhat district over the past few days, on Sunday had its State president Dilip Saikia addressing a rally at the Charaibahi area on the outskirts of here.

Saikia, who is also the MP from the Darrang-Udalguri Lok Sabha seat, said that since 2014 the people of the State have been entrusting the BJP and its alliance with the responsibility of governing the country and the State. He said that elections held for the Lok Sabha, the Assembly, panchayats, and civic and autonomous bodies were won by the BJP-led alliance as the party and its partners are fulfilling their pre-poll promises in a corruption-free manner.

Stating that the country and the State are moving ahead on the path of progress and development under BJP-led governments, Saikia said that the NDA alliance has already won a large number of seats uncontested in the three categories of panchayat elections, which shows the kind of trust the party enjoys from people.

Urging upon the people to vote for the BJP and its alliance partner AGP in the ensuing polls which will be held on May 2 next in Jorhat district-he said that people are receiving various benefits under a series of schemes in a corruption-free and prompt manner, which has led to the common people feeling the difference in governance between the past Congress-led and present BJP-led regimes.

Mentioning that all-round inclusive development has been going on across the State under BJP-led governments since 2016, Saikia said that the people should choose the BJP and its alliance partners to ensure continuation of the journey of transformation with peace and development.

He mentioned that the previous Congress-led State governments were marked by rampant corruption and nepotism and asserted that the name of the Congress party had become synonymous with corruption.

Gaurav's campaign:

Meanwhile, the MP from the Jorhat HPC, Gaurav Gogoi, who is the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, on Sunday addressed four campaign rallies across the district and criticised the BJP-led governments at the Centre and State on many counts.

Gogoi said that the Congress governments had al-ways accorded priority to marginalised and underprivileged sections of society, along with empowerment of women and youths, and had touched all sections of society. He urged upon the people to vote for the party to enable all-round development at the grassroot level.

Gogoi announced during the campaign rallies that if the Congress party comes to power in 2026 then all wine shops in rural areas will be closed down. Expressing concern over large number of youths remaining unemployed in Assam, Gogoi said that granting of licenses by the government to open liquor shops in nooks and corners of the State is creating an unhealthy environment.

Gogoi also voiced concern over the proliferation of drugs posing a big threat for the youth.