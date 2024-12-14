Dilip Saikia Calls for Reduced Toll Charges and Wider Distance Between Toll Plazas

Guwahati, Dec 14: During a session of Parliament, BJP MP Dilip Saikia invoked Rule 377 to address the pressing issue of excessive toll charges and the proximity of toll plazas on highways. Saikia emphasized the burden placed on commuters due to the high toll rates and suggested the central government implement a policy mandating a minimum distance of 100 kilometers between toll plazas.

This is not the first time Saikia has highlighted highway-related concerns. Previously, he stressed the need for efficient toll collection systems, advocating for reduced waiting times at toll booths and better infrastructure to ease congestion.

Saikia's remarks align with recent National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) regulations, which include measures such as the "10-second rule" for toll booth clearance and exemptions for vehicles in long queues. These efforts aim to reduce commuter delays and provide a more streamlined toll collection process.

By raising this issue, Saikia hopes to address public grievances and promote more commuter-friendly policies on India's highways. His demand for reforms reflects growing concerns over highway toll systems and their impact on daily travelers.





In Parliament today, under Rule 377, I urged the central government to reduce high toll fees and ensure a minimum 100 km distance between toll plazas to ease the burden on citizens.#LoksabhaSession pic.twitter.com/NhilAMoycD — Dilip Saikia (@DilipSaikia4Bjp) December 13, 2024



