Dilapidation of historic bridge at Bokakhat may halt traffic movement in NH 37

Golaghat, June 19: The historic Daak Bridge which serves as a lifeline between Lower and Upper Assam remains in a dilapidated condition. Moreover, the incessant rains have posed a serious threat as the bridge is almost on the verge of collapsing any time soon.

Sources claim that at any moment traffic on the National Highway 37 may be disrupted as the guard wall of the historic bridge at Borsapori near Bokakhat on National Highway 37 has already collapsed.

The portion collapsed on August 10 last year, but the Public Works Department (PWD) did not pay any heed to it. Moreover, the incessant rains have been raising concern amongst the public as they fear that the bridge may collapse.

The locals further claimed that efforts were being made to repair the cracked section by placing bamboo poles and sacks on the bridge but it was all washed away.

“The bridge lies in a dilapidated condition due to negligence of the authorities. Instead of repairing the bridge the PWD has taken over the responsibility of barricading the collapsed portion with bamboos. If the bridge is damaged, traffic on National Highway 37 will be closed. All vehicles coming on this route from different parts of Assam, Nagaland and Manipur will be halted. The bridge which was damaged in the monsoon last year, has not been repaired by the concerned department. Huge potholes have occurred all over the road. Accidents are happening every day after falling into these pits. Such a lackadaisical attitude of the department, will put the general public at risk,” said a concerned resident.