DigiYatra implemented at LGBI Airport, ensures convenient check-in processes

Guwahati, Nov. 22: The cutting-edge 'DigiYatra' digital entry system being implemented at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA) in Guwahati has helped enhance passenger convenience and easy access to the check-in processes.

"Using DigiYatra to manage the check-in process at the Guwahati airport will enable passengers to save valuable time. The DigiYatra app is becoming gradually recognised among passengers, and the airport team is striving to broaden its usage," an LGBIA spokesperson said.

In keeping with the airport's focus on being 'digital-first' and aligning with the Government of India's Digital India initiative, DigiYatra, was launched at the Guwahati airport on August 19, 2023. The process is assisted by 'Digi Buddies' who work as guides for passengers to download, the set up and use the DigiYatra app.

DigiYatra enables seamless entry to the terminal by linking a passenger's Aadhaar details to the DigiYatra app, using biometric scans at the gates to eliminate traditional document verification.

The advantages of DigiYatra extend beyond faster check-in times. The system's biometric verification boosts overall airport security, ensuring that each passenger's identity is accurately confirmed before they access restricted areas.

"By cutting down on manual document verification, DigiYatra minimises human error, reducing potential security risks associated with traditional methods. The streamlined entry process allows airport staff to focus more on core security functions and less on routine document checks, thus enhancing the safety of the travel environment," the spokesperson added.

The DigiYatra initiative promises a future of faster, more secure, and efficient travel for all passengers, reflecting India's commitment to innovation and digital advancement.

- By Staff Correspondent