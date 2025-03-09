Digital push, land protection & cultural revival: Assam Sahitya Sabha unveils fresh roadmap

Jorhat, March 9: The Assam Sahitya Sabha, under its newly elected leadership, has announced a series of reforms, including a shift to digital financial transactions, preservation of Sabha-owned lands, and significant initiatives for language development.

The decisions were made during the first executive session and joint meeting of the new committee held at the Danveer Radhakanta Sandikai Bhavan, the Sabha's headquarters, on Sunday. The newly elected committee has expressed its commitment to reviving the Sabha’s historical prestige, while introducing innovative changes to align with contemporary needs.

Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami, the newly elected President of Assam Sahitya Sabha, along with General Secretary Debjit Bora and Vice President Padum Rajkhowa, took charge for the 2025-27 tenure during the session. Addressing the press after the session at Chandrakanta Sandikai Bhavan, Dr. Goswami outlined key measures to modernise the institution while preserving its cultural legacy.

One of the major announcements was the digitisation of the Sabha’s financial transactions, marking a step towards greater transparency and efficiency. "Additionally, the Constitution of the Sabha will be amended by July, with the new version expected to be in place by August," he said.

In a significant move, the Sabha has decided to preserve its lands in Dimapur, Kohima, Silchar, Sachal, and Haflong. "These sites will be utilised for various cultural and literary purposes," he added.

Another key initiative includes translating the works of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva into Hindi and English to promote his teachings among a broader audience.

To enhance accessibility, the Sabha will soon activate its official website and introduce an online membership system.

Furthermore, proposals have been made to recruit English teachers trained in Assamese-medium schools and establish a three-tier State Language Application Cell to strengthen the Assamese language's implementation.

Discussions were also held regarding the recruitment of indigenous youth in Assam’s semiconductor industry under the "Advantage Assam" initiative.

The Sabha is coordinating with the Assam Employees Council to facilitate the availability of Assamese books for government employees and educational institutions.

The leadership, including President Basanta Kumar Goswami, Vice President Padum Rajkhowa, and General Secretary Debjit Bora, emphasized their vision of modernizing the Sabha while preserving Assam’s rich literary and cultural heritage.