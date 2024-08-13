Digital portal for mutual transfers of Assam govt staff to roll out by October 2

Guwahati, August 13: In a bid to streamline the mutual transfer process for state government employees, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the launch of a new digital portal, set to go live on October 2.

The portal will allow Grade III-IV employees to apply for mutual transfers online, simplifying what has traditionally been a cumbersome, “hard-copy” process.

“We will launch a portal on October 2, which will be operational 24x7. Employees will be able to file their mutual transfer applications through this portal. Applications will be reviewed and approved every two months. All approvals will be handled digitally, eliminating the need for hard copy submissions,” Chief Minister said, during an appointment-distribution ceremony at Srimanta Shankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on Tuesday.

During the ceremony, he distributed appointment letters to 1,127 youth who will be joining the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Medical Education Department.

This recruitment is part of the state’s ambitious campaign to provide 1,00,000 “corruption-free” government jobs to unemployed youth.

With this latest batch, the state government claims it is “inching closer” to its target, having already recruited 99,097 youth over the past three years.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the progress of the state’s “One Lakh Government Job Recruitment” campaign.

“In 2021, we recruited 4,779 youths; in 2022, 35,130; in 2023, 48,638; and so far in 2024, 3,595. Additionally, 6,955 youths from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao have been included. Our current total stands at 99,097,” he said.

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Sarma expressed confidence in surpassing the one-lakh mark by September this year, with plans to further extend the recruitment goal to 1.5 lakh government jobs.

“To achieve our goal, we have three more steps to take. I am confident that we will cross the one-lakh mark by September and continue our journey toward 1.5 lakh government jobs,” he added.

