Digital literacy key to global competitiveness: Education Minister

Jamugurihat, Feb 10: Urging upon the new generation to acquire knowledge of digital education, State Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, while addressing the second day's session of the closing ceremony of the diamond jubilee celebration of THB College on Saturday, said: "The concept of literacy has changed completely world- wide. The new generation should acquire knowledge of digital education to compete in the global market."

The minister also made an appeal to the colleges to undertake initiatives to introduce PG courses on various subjects by maintaining the UGC guidelines.

Addressing the get-together programme of the former students of the college, Dr Pegu said, "We are living in the digital era and AI. We are living in a transitional period where three separate periods have got separated and segregated from each other over the years. The first one is our separation from age- old thinking, beliefs and rituals on to a new dimension. The second one is the conversion from the traditional education system to a new education system, and the third one is the emergence of the digital era. Now, we are living in an app-dependent society. We are not certain about our future. We are not aware whether AI will take over human brains in the near future."

Commenting on the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020, he said that the education system introduced by the Britishers was knowledge-based education, which gave importance only to degrees and marks. However, the NEP is not focusing on producing job seekers and degree holders and is instead seeking to produce employers, he said.

The minister also spoke about various changes that the NEP will bring into the education system. Dr Pegu further talked about the Massive Online Open Courses (MOOC) through which aspiring students can undertake online courses from universities abroad.

Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, who is also the president of the diamond jubilee celebration committee, also spoke during the programme.

The second day's programme began with registration of the alumni and was followed by a tribute ceremony. Dr Anjan Jyoti Choudhury, a cultural figure and orator, delivered the keynote address.

Jyoti Kalita, a former student of the college and joint secretary (administration) of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, addressed the gathering as an appointed speaker.





By

A Correspondent