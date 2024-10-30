Dighalipukhuri trees safe: GNB Flyover may land at Khao Gali or Railway Station Roundabout

Guwahati, Oct 30: The iconic Dighalipukhuri is set to retain its greenery as the Public Work Department is mulling to land the under-construction GNB Road flyover either at Khao Gali or Guwahati Railway Station round-about.

The new plan was reportedly floated during a meeting of Public Works Department (PWD), Roads, senior officials on Wednesday evening.

Chaired by Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, the meetingwas convened after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directed the Department to explore alternatives to branch out the under-construction flyover without harming the century-old tress around the iconic Dighalipukhuri.

Taking to a popular micro-blogging website, Chief Minister Sarma informed that he has asked the Department to "prepare a draft traffic flow to ensure the flyover ends on GNB road itself..."

"Instructions have been issued to prepare a draft traffic flow to ensure the flyover ends on GNB road itself or any other alternative road to avoid cutting of heritage trees in Dighalipukhuri area. The PWD team will submit their report within a week with proposed modalities," wrote the Chief Minister.

Earlier in the day, amidst public outcry, the Chief Minister had requested for time to explore alternatives for the Dighalipukhuri trees.

Assuring the public that his government is committed to protect the city's greenery, heritage and environment, Chief Minster had urged "all stakeholders to allow the Public Works Department a few days to explore an alternative proposal and assess its feasibility.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister's request seemed to have had little effect on the protesters, as the demonstration intensified at the site on Wednesday afternoon.