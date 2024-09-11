Digboi SI faces inquiry for alleged cover-up of RSS member in obscene video scandal

Digboi, Sept 11: A sub-inspector from Digboi Police Station has been placed under reserve closed for his alleged involvement in protecting a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) member accused of posting an obscene video of a minor girl online.

The controversy traces back to June, when the victim's family filed a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused, Rahul Tanti, a member of the RSS. Reports suggest that sub-inspector Saikia deliberately concealed the FIR filed by the victim’s family.

Just three days after the FIR was lodged, the victim’s family was reportedly pressured into negotiating a settlement on July 1.

The accused’s father, a local Gaon Burha, is said to have exerted significant pressure on the family to withdraw the FIR and resolve the matter outside of court. Allegations have also surfaced that Saikia received a substantial sum of money to protect the accused.

Subsequently, the matter was closed following an agreement between both families to avoid further escalation.

However, Tanti resumed harassment of the victim and again posted an obscene video of her, prompting the victim’s family to lodge a new FIR on September 9. This led to Tanti’s arrest.

The arrest has raised questions about why no action was taken on the initial FIR.

Sub-Inspector Saikia's involvement in the case has come under scrutiny, particularly since Tanti’s elder brother is a BJP ward member of the Panikhowa panchayat.

This has fueled speculation about whether Tanti’s influential connections may have influenced the police's handling of the case.

This incident has cast a shadow over the police force's credibility, especially at a time when Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has repeatedly called for greater transparency and fairness in law enforcement.