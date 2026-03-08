Digboi poll scene unclear as Raijor Dal names candidate, Congress denies pact

Digboi, March 8: With the Assam Legislative Assembly elections approaching, political activities have begun to gather momentum in the Digboi LAC in Tinsukia district, though uncertainty continues to prevail within the Opposition camp.

The Raijor Dal has announced Lakshya Jyoti Gogoi as its candidate for the Digboi seat. Gogoi has claimed that his candidature was finalised following a “mutual understanding” with the Indian National Congress and that he will contest the election with the INC’s support in the interest of Opposition unity.

However, local Congress leaders have rejected the claim, stating that no such electoral understanding has been reached with the Raijor Dal. Congress functionaries in the constituency maintain that the party intends to field its own candidate from Digboi.

The situation has led to speculation regarding the nature of the contest in the constituency, with possibilities ranging from an Opposition understanding to a multi-cornered contest against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

Adding to the uncertainty, Digboi was not included in the Congress party’s first list of candidates, leaving several aspirants waiting for clarity from the party leadership.

Political observers feel that the delay in announcing a candidate has affected the visibility of the Congress in the constituency, with the party yet to project a clear electoral strategy.

Meanwhile, sources in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indicated that the party is likely to announce its candidate for the Digboi seat after the roadshow, titled ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’, to be led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma along the Digboi-Margherita-Makum-Tinsukia route in Tinsukia district on March 8.

Party leaders are expected to assess the public response during the roadshow, particularly the turnout of supporters along the route, before finalising the party’s nominee for the Digboi constituency.

With the Raijor Dal already in the fray and the Congress yet to reveal its strategy, the Opposition space in Digboi remains unsettled. The BJP, meanwhile, is watching the developments closely before naming its candidate. As political manoeuvring continues, the next few days are expected to determine how the electoral battle for Digboi ultimately takes shape.