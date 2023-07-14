Digboi Municipal Corporation to set up small shops to support unemployed youths

Digboi, July 14: In an effort to create income opportunities for youths, the Digboi Municipal Corporation will be constructing small shops for unemployed youths in the town.

As per sources, the shops will be built near public bus stands in the town. The establishment which is built by attaching private small vehicle stations and business establishments has provision to set up the small shops.

Local MLA Suren Phukan today laid the foundation stone for the construction of the establishment in the presence of various office bearers of Digboi Municipality. Phukan while speaking to media said that the many unemployed youths of Digboi will be able to earn a livelihood though this initiative.