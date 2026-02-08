Digboi contract workers hold bike rally against labour codes, back Feb 12 strike

Digboi, Feb 8: Hundreds of contract workers staged a massive bike rally in Digboi on Sunday, demanding the rollback of new labour codes proposed by the Central government.

The rally also appealed to the public to support the nationwide general strike scheduled for February 12.

The protesters warned that the implementation of the labour codes would "strip" workers of job security.

The protesters claimed that under the proposed regime, employers would be able to terminate workers at will, leaving employees vulnerable and without adequate protection.

Explaining the rationale behind the protest, a protester said, “Earlier, there were 19 labour laws, which the Centre has now consolidated into four codes. This is why all the Digboi Refinery contractual labour unions have come out on the streets. Through this rally, we want to warn the Central government that if the labour codes are not withdrawn, we will intensify our agitation.”

The new system, they said, "Would also deprive workers of their rightful wages and threaten the very existence of trade unions".

“In effect, the Modi government is attempting to implement the labour codes to serve the interests of corporate giants like Adani and Ambani,” alleged Nagen Chutia, General Secretary of the Petroleum and Gas Workers Federation of India.

He cautioned that failure to withdraw the labour codes would not only harm workers but would also deal a serious blow to India’s broader social fabric.

Chutia also raised local demands, including an increase in production capacity at the Digboi Refinery, access to safe drinking water for residents of the town, and improved educational facilities such as quality schools and colleges for students in the region.