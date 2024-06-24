Digboi: Constable accused of extorting money reserve closed

Digboi, Jun 24: Constable Sukapha Chetia, who was accused of extorting money from a vehicle carrying cattle heads, was reserve closed on Sunday.

Chetia, a constable at Digboi police station, was caught in the act of bribery by local residents, following which a probe was ordered by Tinsukia superintendent of police Abhijit Gaurav.

Locals alleged that Chetia extorted money from a cattle-laden vehicle in the No. 1 Borbil area of the National Highway. When they asked the driver of the vehicle, he said that he gave Rs. 400 to the constable.

The locals then accused the constable of extorting money from the driver of the vehicle. However, he refuted the allegations levelled by the locals.







