Digboi: Bogapani Tea Estate workers stage two-day protest

Digboi, June 12: Hundreds of tea workers from the Digboi Bogapani Tea Estate staged a protest in front of the tea factory on Wednesday to voice their grievances against the management.

The protest, organised by the ACMA unit committees, began early today with a call for a two-day work stoppage. The workers chanted slogans and displayed banners, expressing their frustration and demanding immediate action from the estate management.

The root of the unrest dates back to April 6, when the estate management assured the workers that their longstanding issues would be addressed. However, the issues were not addressed, resulting in today’s protest.

The tea workers have put forth a ten-point demand list, which includes the immediate payment of retirement benefits to retired employees; the repair of dilapidated houses; the repair of toilets; filling of vacant sub-staff positions in various parts of the estate; and the filling of vacant permanent worker positions.