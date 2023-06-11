Digboi: APDCL staff accused of misbehaviour with customers

Digboi, June 11: A chaotic atmosphere prevailed at the Digboi Electrical Sub-Division of Assam Power Distribution Company Ltd (APDCL) on Saturday night after locals accused the control room staff of misbehaving with complainants who approached the service providers for redressal of their grievances.

The complainants alleged that the on-duty staff at the control room misbehaved with the people as they approached the officials to complain about power outage in their area. They further accused that they were physically assaulted and thrown out of the control room.

According to sources, residents of Borjan Village in Digboi are facing double whammy due to the scorching heat and long power cuts. Although they tried informing about the power outage to the control room but there was no response.

While speaking to media, a group of people informed that a helpline number was opened for the convenience of the consumers of the power distribution sub-station, however, there was no proper response from the station following which a group of people reached the station to inquire about the matter. However, the people alleged that they were misbehaved by the employees of the station.