Assam

Digboi: Adivasi Students Union irked over IOC nursing entrance exam

By The Assam Tribune
Digboi: Adivasi Students Union irked over IOC nursing entrance exam
Digboi, July 29: The Adivasi Students Union today expressed their displeasure as students belonging to the tea tribe community could not make it to the Indian Oil Corporation's IOC nursing school entrance exam.

The group is upset that not a single applicant from the tea community has passed the admission exam for the IOC nursing programme.

Around 50 candidates from different districts of Assam belonging to the tea tribe community appeared for the entrance examination. The union further demanded that the answer sheets of the examination of the candidates belonging to the tea tribe be made public.

The union was supported by the Gorkha Students Union and the Tai Ahom Youth Council.

The Assam Tribune


