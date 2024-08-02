Digaru river: Mother-daughter duo attempts suicide, daughter dies

Sonapur, August 2: A mother and daughter attempted suicide by jumping into the Digaru River on Thursday. The mother, survived while the daughter did not. The two victims identified as Babita Shamasi and her daughter Minati Shamasi, were from Ural Kailashpur.

Talking to The Assam Tribune, the Officer in Charge (OC) of Sonapur police station said, “Local residents reported the incident after witnessing the pair jump into the river. A local man, who was about 1 km away in his boat, quickly responded and rescued them”.

The victims were transported to Sonapur District Hospital, where the daughter Minati Shamasi was declared dead, and the mother Babita Shamasi survived. Local residents have indicated that Babita Shamasi had mental health issues. The police have initiated further investigation into the case.